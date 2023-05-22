Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Paul J. Fego Sells 4,304 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qorvo Stock Performance
NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. 934,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
