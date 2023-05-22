Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Gregory Serio Sells 11,000 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $282,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,180.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

