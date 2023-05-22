Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 358,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,964. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Radian Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,107,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

