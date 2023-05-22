Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of RAIN traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,559,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,801. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.04.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 134.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 77.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rain Oncology during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 62.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 60.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

