Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $96.13 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

