Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $335.00.

5/4/2023 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00.

4/28/2023 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $347.00 to $350.00.

4/25/2023 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2023 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.99. 368,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Molina Healthcare Inc alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.