Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $80.00.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $115.00.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $115.00.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $75.00.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $130.00.

5/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $100.00.

4/24/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $195.00.

4/11/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

