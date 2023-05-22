ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $8,931.73 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00339243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

