Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,998 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,109. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.15 and its 200 day moving average is $360.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.