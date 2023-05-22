Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,684,000 after purchasing an additional 608,662 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.