Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.70. 1,208,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,643. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

