Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,569. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.