Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $6.12 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,445 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. 1,546,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

