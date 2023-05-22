Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $127,514,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.22. 4,125,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

