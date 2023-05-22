Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,277. The firm has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

