Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

