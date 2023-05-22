Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,450 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

