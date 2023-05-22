Reviewing Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bright Green and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 84.78%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Bright Green.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million N/A N/A MariMed $134.01 million 1.19 $13.47 million $0.02 23.01

This table compares Bright Green and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -289.58% -186.41% MariMed 6.30% 17.80% 6.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Bright Green on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About MariMed

(Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.