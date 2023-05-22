Reviewing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIA optronics and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $81.83, suggesting a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIA optronics and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58% Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million ($0.48) -5.29 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 7.73 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -31.30

VIA optronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About VIA optronics

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

