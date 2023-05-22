REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of REX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 13,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,639. The company has a market cap of $538.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
