Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 25,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,694 shares in the company, valued at $400,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ring Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.