Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 2,048,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

