RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 104,500 Shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Iconic Sports Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Iconic Sports Acquisition worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 117,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

