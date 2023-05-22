RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.87. 203,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.40.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.