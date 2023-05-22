RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 81,016 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.25. 9,139,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,577,994. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.