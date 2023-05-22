RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in biote were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in biote in the third quarter valued at $321,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of biote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,904. The company has a market cap of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 0.60. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 56.20%. Analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

