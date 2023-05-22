RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 9,181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.97. 464,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,174. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.24. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

