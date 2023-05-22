Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 2.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,014 shares of company stock worth $2,546,730. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 574,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,389. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.