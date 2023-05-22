Riverpark Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

