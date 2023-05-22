Riverpark Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,490 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.04. 5,335,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,114,070. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

