Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $27.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.74.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

