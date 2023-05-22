Robert W. Baird Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.24.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $97.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

