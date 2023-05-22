Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $639.56 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,947.09 or 0.07249672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,934.79530675 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,085,016.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

