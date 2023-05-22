Roth Mkm Upgrades Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) to “Buy”

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $298.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $278.00.

SNA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $257.88. 47,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,747. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

