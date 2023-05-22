Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.33.

RY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 157,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

