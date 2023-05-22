Rpo LLC Purchases Shares of 68,650 AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.24% of AltEnergy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 267,998 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 744,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 666,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 370,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.80.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

