Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.16.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:RSI opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,849.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock valued at $632,041. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
