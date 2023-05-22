Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,849.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock valued at $632,041. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.