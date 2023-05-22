Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.15. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.28.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

