Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
SFRGY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.18. 2,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
