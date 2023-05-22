Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.00. 1,250,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,978. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

