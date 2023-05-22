Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,495,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.41. 571,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,692. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

