Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

