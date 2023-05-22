Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,541 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 1.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.05. 2,071,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,756. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

