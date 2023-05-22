Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,921 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,700. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

