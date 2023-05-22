Sapphire Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,357.78 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $1,357.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.96 or 0.06799106 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,346,199,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,564,611 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars.

