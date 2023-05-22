Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,946. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,720 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

