Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 669,950 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,544 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 669,950 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for about 2.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of R1 RCM worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.