Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of BELLUS Health worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 648,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. 1,698,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,057. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

