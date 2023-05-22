Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,580. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

