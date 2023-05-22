Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 265,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. 1,173,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $897.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exscientia plc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.51 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 428.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

